PHOENIX — The Super Bowl didn’t turn out the way she wanted, but Jill Biden is making the most of her trip to the Valley.

A day after watching her beloved Philadelphia Eagles fall to the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, the first lady is heading to Mesa Community College on Monday afternoon to promote the Biden administration’s commitment to education.

As your president, I’m not picking favorites. But as Jill Biden’s husband, fly Eagles, fly. https://t.co/YtgaEC83Qj — President Biden (@POTUS) February 13, 2023

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Mesa Mayor John Giles and U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton are scheduled to appear with Biden, who teaches at a Virginia community college, at the invitation-only event.

The event will highlight how programs such as Mesa College Promise provide students with pathways to well-paying careers.

Mesa College Promise, which started in 2021, provides eligible Mesa high school graduates with two free years at Mesa Community College.

The program’s fall 2023 application process opens March 1, with a priority deadline of May 15 and a final deadline of July 15.

