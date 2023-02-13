Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

After seeing her Eagles lose, Jill Biden to appear at Mesa Community College event

Feb 13, 2023, 9:00 AM
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event to launch the American Cancer Society's nationa...

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event to launch the American Cancer Society's national roundtables on breast and cervical cancer in the State Dining Room of the White House, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl didn’t turn out the way she wanted, but Jill Biden is making the most of her trip to the Valley.

A day after watching her beloved Philadelphia Eagles fall to the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, the first lady is heading to Mesa Community College on Monday afternoon to promote the Biden administration’s commitment to education.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Mesa Mayor John Giles and U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton are scheduled to appear with Biden, who teaches at a Virginia community college, at the invitation-only event.

RELATED STORIES

The event will highlight how programs such as Mesa College Promise provide students with pathways to well-paying careers.

Mesa College Promise, which started in 2021, provides eligible Mesa high school graduates with two free years at Mesa Community College.

The program’s fall 2023 application process opens March 1, with a priority deadline of May 15 and a final deadline of July 15.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by impaired driver in Phoenix

A pedestrian died in Phoenix after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle driven by an impaired person Saturday night, authorities said.
9 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Police in Avondale fatally shoot armed man in apartment complex parking lot

Police in Avondale said officers shot and killed an armed man in an apartment parking lot late Sunday.
9 hours ago
(Fox News screenshot)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says school voucher expansion leaves many behind

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs went on Fox News Sunday to discuss education, specifically the private school voucher program.
9 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
SuElen Rivera

These Valley cities rank among top in the US to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, and people living in or visiting some Valley cities might be able to notice it more than those elsewhere.
9 hours ago
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)...
SuElen Rivera

Lost something at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport? Here’s how to recover it

If you lost items while traveling through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, here's the process for how it's stowed and can be found.
9 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@SEMIAmericas)...
Alex Weiner

Phoenix to host nation’s largest semiconductor and microchips conference starting in 2025

Arizona has become a destination for the microelectronics industry, and Phoenix will host the largest semiconductor conference in the U.S.
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
After seeing her Eagles lose, Jill Biden to appear at Mesa Community College event