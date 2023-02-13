PHOENIX — A 26-year-old man died after a shooting occurred at a Phoenix restaurant on Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Camelback Road and 27th Avenue just before 10 p.m. and found Oscar Luna with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The Phoenix Fire Department transported the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police detained a man on site and spoke with witnesses, authorities said.

Detectives learned that Luna allegedly entered the Tacos El Rancho with a firearm and shot multiple rounds inside.

The man detained allegedly provided statements that he shot Luna in self defense which ended the confrontation. Witnesses confirmed the statement, and no arrests were made.

The shooting remains under investigation, and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review the incident for criminal charges.

