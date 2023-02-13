Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 10-12

Feb 12, 2023, 6:00 PM
PHOENIX — Cooler temperatures and rainy weather are back in the forecast this week, a former Mesa police officer was indicted for felony endangerment and a man was arrested after he took a child’s phone and swam in Tempe Town Lake.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Rain, cooler temperatures to return to the Valley this week

Rain and cooler temperatures are returning to the Valley following a weekend of warm, sunny weather.

After Sunday’s predicted high of 76 degrees, temperatures will drop to a high of 58 Monday and a low of 43, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to begin after 11 a.m., with a chance of precipitation of 50%, NWS said.

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain could drop on the Valley, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.

Former Mesa police officer indicted for felony endangerment

A grand jury has indicted a former Mesa police officer on two counts of felony endangerment after an incident that occurred last summer.

During a traffic stop on July 2, then-officer Kaylon Hall allegedly fired two gun shots at a vehicle he had pulled over as it drove away, according to a press release issued by the Maricopa County Attorney.

Hall stopped the vehicle near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road because it was swerving, according to ABC15. He attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, but the driver resisted removal from the vehicle and drove off.

Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake

Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.

Police learned on arrival that the man allegedly took a child’s phone by force.

Events planned for 10th anniversary of Hotshots tragedy

The 10th anniversary of the day 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshots lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County is coming this summer.

To honor the men who died June 30, 2013, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Team has planned two events for June 30 of this year.

The first event will be a private memorial for Granite Mountain family members that morning at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery in Prescott.

Young boy dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix, suspect vehicle outstanding

An adolescent boy died Saturday evening after getting struck by a lifted truck in a hit-and-run in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and 67th Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. and found the juvenile in the street with critical injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Phoenix Fire transported the boy to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

