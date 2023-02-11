Former Mesa police officer indicted for felony endangerment

PHOENIX — A grand jury has indicted a former Mesa police officer on two counts of felony endangerment after an incident that occurred last summer.

During a traffic stop on July 2, then-officer Kaylon Hall allegedly fired two gun shots at a vehicle he had pulled over as it drove away, according to a press release issued by the Maricopa County Attorney.

Per ABC15.com, Hall stopped the vehicle near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road because it was swerving. He attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, but the driver resisted removal from the vehicle and drove off.

Body camera footage from a second officer on the scene showed Hall shooting twice at the vehicle.

Despite the fact that the car was driving away, Hall claims, according to ABC15.com, that he feared for his life and for the life of the other officer.

The driver was not injured.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell issued a statement within the release:

“As County Attorney, I will hold those who break the law accountable,” she said.

“An individual’s profession does not impact decision making in my office when deciding if criminal charges are warranted. The community’s trust in our criminal justice system can only be achieved if those sworn to serve and protect are held accountable when criminal acts occur.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.