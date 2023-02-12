Rain, cooler temperatures to return to the Valley this week

PHOENIX — Rain and cooler temperatures are returning to the Valley following a weekend of warm, sunny weather.

After Sunday’s predicted high of 76 degrees, temperatures will drop to a high of 58 Monday and a low of 43, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to begin after 11 a.m., with a chance of precipitation of 50%, NWS said.

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain could drop on the Valley, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.

Rain chances dwindle into Tuesday peaking near 20% after 11 a.m. and increasing to 40% in the evening, weather forecasters said.

Some areas could also see patchy blowing dust after 4 p.m. while a southwest wind of 20 to 25 mph could pass by in the afternoon, NWS said. Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 mph before increasing to 40 mph in the evening.

A weather system early next week is expected to bring more breezy to windy conditions on Tuesday, February 14th. This will create the potential for blowing dust and hazardous driving conditions. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/4UDmKSXg7c — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 11, 2023

Tuesday’s temperature could reach a high of 63 degrees and a low of 37.

Cooler temperatures will extend into the week, but with clear, sunny skies and a breeze.

Temperatures will reach the high 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the 30s.

