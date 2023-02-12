Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes reopen in Chandler after fatal crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler closed Saturday night after a crash, transportation officials said.

The lanes closed at Ray Road around 8:25 p.m. after a collision occurred at milepost 161, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT announced just before 11 p.m. the lanes reopened.

The Arizona Department of Safety tweeted that the crash was fatal, and troopers were investigating. DPS instructed drivers to avoid the area.

Initially, the collision blocked the HOV, left and center lanes before the highway closure.

ADOT said there was no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

The westbound lanes were unaffected.

ADOT advised motorists to find an alternate route and expect delays.

