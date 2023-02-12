Close
Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes close in Chandler after fatal crash

Feb 11, 2023, 8:41 PM | Updated: 8:55 pm
(Twitter Photo/ADOT)...
(Twitter Photo/ADOT)
(Twitter Photo/ADOT)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler closed Saturday night after a crash, transportation officials said.

The lanes closed at Ray Road around 8:25 p.m. after a collision occurred at milepost 161, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Safety tweeted that the crash was fatal, and troopers are investigating. DPS instructed drivers to avoid the area.

Initially, the collision blocked the HOV, left and center lanes before the highway closure.

ADOT said there is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

The westbound lanes remained unaffected.

ADOT advised motorists to find an alternate route and expect delays.

