Those attending the NFL’s championship game, which will be played in Glendale on Sunday, can expect an elevated food and beverage menu.

The chefs that run the food program at State Farm Stadium have been working for months to develop the menu for the Super Bowl, said Otis Huemmer, the corporate executive chef for Craft Culinary Concepts.

“We’ve been working on our menus for the last year, at least,” Huemmer said. “A lot of the sourcing that we’ve done takes time. For example, our kielbasa is locally sourced.”

The crowd that goes to the Super Bowl isn’t the typical audience for a regular season NFL game. Most of the people watching are corporate partners and sponsors with the NFL or those who paid large sums of money for their tickets. Huemmer said because it is a little different demographic, he and his team wanted to create menu items that would resonate with them.

“The expectation a guest has coming from the Super Bowl is an elevated experience, so we’ve put a lot more time and effort to come up with innovated menu items that we think will go over very well,” he said.

