Motorcyclist killed in late-night collision with SUV in Phoenix
Feb 8, 2023, 1:00 PM
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Phoenix late Tuesday, authorities said.
A call about a wreck near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road came in around 11:55 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
Officers responded and found 35-year-old Harry Snyder on the ground “some distance away” from the motorcycle, according to the release.
Snyder was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Detectives determined that Snyder was riding south on 35th Avenue and collided with an SUV turning left into a commercial property.
The SUV driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.
No other details were released.
