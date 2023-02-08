Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in late-night collision with SUV in Phoenix

Feb 8, 2023, 1:00 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Phoenix late Tuesday, authorities said.

A call about a wreck near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road came in around 11:55 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.

Officers responded and found 35-year-old Harry Snyder on the ground “some distance away” from the motorcycle, according to the release.

Snyder was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

RELATED STORIES

Detectives determined that Snyder was riding south on 35th Avenue and collided with an SUV turning left into a commercial property.

The SUV driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

No other details were released.

