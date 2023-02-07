PHOENIX – Cox Communications has launched free WiFi connections around metro Phoenix for the crowds settling in for big upcoming local events.

The 1,300 Super WiFi hotspots are available through Feb. 26. Users can access the network by choosing “FreeCoxWiFi” on their device after it pops up in the connection dropdown list.

“We are pleased to make free connectivity possible for the thousands of visitors who will be in the Valley this month enjoying world class events,” Cox executive Susan Anable said in a press release.

Cox estimated 120,000 visitors will flood the Valley this month.

Cox internet customers who have preferred, premier, ultimate and gigablast internet packages already have free access to all Cox WiFi hotspots as part of their service, the company said.

The Valley is a hotspot in its own right this month as site of Super Bowl LVII and WM Phoenix Open.

The NFL title game in Glendale kicks off Sunday at 4:30 p.m., while the PGA event runs Thursday through Sunday.

