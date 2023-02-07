Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Cox opens up free WiFi connections around metro Phoenix for big February crowds

Feb 7, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm
(Screenshot/Cox Communications)...
(Screenshot/Cox Communications)
(Screenshot/Cox Communications)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Cox Communications has launched free WiFi connections around metro Phoenix for the crowds settling in for big upcoming local events.

The 1,300 Super WiFi hotspots are available through Feb. 26. Users can access the network by choosing “FreeCoxWiFi” on their device after it pops up in the connection dropdown list.

“We are pleased to make free connectivity possible for the thousands of visitors who will be in the Valley this month enjoying world class events,” Cox executive Susan Anable said in a press release.

Cox estimated 120,000 visitors will flood the Valley this month.

RELATED STORIES

Cox internet customers who have preferred, premier, ultimate and gigablast internet packages already have free access to all Cox WiFi hotspots as part of their service, the company said.

The Valley is a hotspot in its own right this month as site of Super Bowl LVII and WM Phoenix Open.

The NFL title game in Glendale kicks off Sunday at 4:30 p.m., while the PGA event runs Thursday through Sunday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Unified School District) Follow @KTAR923...
KTAR.com

Arizona House votes to lift aggregate expenditure limit for public schools

The Arizona House voted Tuesday to lift the aggregate expenditure limit, a step toward avoiding massive budget cuts to Arizona public schools.
16 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (...
Tyler Drake

Super Bowl Special: Here’s what Chiefs and Eagles players like most about Arizona

Here's what came to mind about Arizona when Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players were asked during Super Bowl opening night.
16 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

10-year-old boy dies after getting hit by vehicle Tuesday morning in Phoenix

A boy died after getting hit by a vehicle near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
16 hours ago
(Abrazo Health Photo)...
KTAR.com

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital adds state-of-the-art cardiac MRI system

A $4.3 million imaging system at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital will be used to detect or monitor cardiac disease.
16 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix

A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with his truck on purpose in northwest Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.
16 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett, left, Instagram Screenshot/Maison Des Champs, right)...
KTAR.com

Anti-abortion activist arrested after free-climbing Phoenix’s tallest skyscraper

An anti-abortion activist was arrested after scaling Chase Tower, Phoenix's tallest skyscraper, without ropes Tuesday morning.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Cox opens up free WiFi connections around metro Phoenix for big February crowds