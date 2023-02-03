Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Missing Arizona girl rescued from basement of sex offender in Utah

Feb 3, 2023, 4:06 PM
PHOENIX — A missing Arizona girl was rescued from the basement of a Utah sex offender earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

Jordan Sorenson was arrested Tuesday after Utah Department of Corrections’ Division of Adult Probation and Parole agents searched his West Valley home and found the girl in the basement.

West Valley is located in southwest Salt Lake City.

The girl, whose age wasn’t released, was turned over to a victim care advocate from the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Arizona officials were informed of the girl’s rescue.

Sorenson was convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual extortion of an adult in June 2020.

He’s currently on probation and is a registered sex offender in Utah.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to assist AP&P and Arizona authorities in this case and are relieved the victim is now in a safe place,” Richard Piatt, communications director for the Utah Attorney General’s Office, said in a press release.

No other details were available.

