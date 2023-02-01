Valley Metro extends light rail hours to 2 a.m. for Super Bowl weekend

PHOENIX – Light rail riders in metro Phoenix will be able to get around into the wee hours Super Bowl weekend when extended service begins.

Trains will run until 2 a.m. Feb. 9-12, Valley Metro said. Normally, the last full trip of the day starts at 11 p.m.

“We know there are concerts, parties, so many events happening and those go in to the late-night hours,” Valley Metro spokeswoman Brittany Hoffman told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“We want to make sure that if people are riding Valley Metro, they’re not only getting to the event but we have a plan to get them home as well,” Hoffman said.

Two of the biggest events downtown are the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, the Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park and the NFL’s inaugural free watch party at the park.

“Light rail is … going to drive through the heart of downtown Phoenix, where tons of events are happening, whether it’s the NFL Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center or the concert at Hance Park, we are going to be able to take all of these fans and visitors to these special events,” Hoffman said.

Attendees can park at any one of the 12 park-and-ride lots or overflow lots along the light-rail route and then catch a train for $4, Hoffman said.

“There’s going to be thousands of people trying to flood into downtown Phoenix,” she said. “[Light rail] going to be the easiest way with all the road closures and parking prices are going to be super high. Public transportation for $4 a day is really the affordable option when traveling to all the big events.”

Mobile fare will be available, too, Hoffman said.

“Valley Metro is excited that mobile fare will be available before the Super Bowl. It’s going to be another convenient way to pay before you hop on light rail or on that bus. You’re just going to scan a QR code on your phone and then you’re ready to ride.”

Or don’t pay for the ride at all. Anyone going to the Super Bowl Experience at either the convention center or Hance Park can take the train for free if they download the NFL OnePass app and QR code. The code is valid for one adult fare or a family traveling together.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Kate Ourada contributed to this report.

