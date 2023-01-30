Meet the Arizona pooch taking part in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl

PHOENIX — It’s not difficult to pull for the furry, four-legged friends that compete in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl, but there’s a clear rooting interest for Valley residents this go around.

Phoenix, a Cairn Terrier mix who was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society last year, will represent Team Fluff against Team Ruff.

The journey for Phoenix to Puppy Bowl participation started in July when her, her mother and six siblings were rescued by the shelter as strays after being found.

Phoenix and her family stayed in the shelter’s “mutternity” suites until they were old enough for adoption.

This isn’t the first time AHS has had dogs compete in the canine version of the Super Bowl.

Roxy, a Chihuahua mix, made an appearance in 2016 with her best friend, Oscar the kitten.

Roxy was camera shy and was assessed a penalty for being a “wallflower.” The duo was adopted together after the bowl.

Viewers can catch the fierce battle for the Lombarky Trophy, which includes about 120 puppies across nearly 70 rescues and shelters nationwide, on Feb. 12 at noon on Animal Planet.

