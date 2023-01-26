Guy Fieri pulling into Valley to host Super Bowl Sunday tailgate party

PHOENIX – Lights out delicious news: Celebrity foodie Guy Fieri is throwing a free bash in Glendale on Super Bowl Sunday.

Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate on Feb. 12 next to State Farm Stadium will feature over 20 local restaurants and “Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives” pop-ups and music artists Diplo and LoCash.

The family-friendly event will run from 11:30 a.m. until the big game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. General admission is limited to 10,000.

“Flavortown is coming to Arizona for the big game,” Fieri said in a press release Wednesday.

There’s no charge for general admission, but advanced online registration is required. The free entry is limited to 10,000 attendees. There are also VIP tickets available for $399 and VIP tables ranging from $5,000-$25,000.

Tickets will be emailed to those selected no later than Feb. 7, organizers said.

The party is “Everything you’d want in a music festival and a food festival combined to create the ultimate tailgate for 10,000!! Killer food, plenty of drinks, Diplo, LOCASH … it doesn’t get much better than that. Let’s go!” Fieri said.

Featured restaurants include Paradise Valley Burger Co., Over Easy, Haus Murphy’s, The Duce and Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine.

