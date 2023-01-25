Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fugitive wanted in Milwaukee for 2020 murder arrested in Phoenix

Jan 25, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm
Brandon Gladney (U.S. Marshals Service Photo)...
Brandon Gladney (U.S. Marshals Service Photo)
(U.S. Marshals Service Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Wisconsin over two years ago was arrested Tuesday in Phoenix, authorities said.

Brandon Gladney, 34, had been on the run since he allegedly shot his cousin to death outside a Milwaukee convenience story in May 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Wednesday.

Gladney was seen on video firing multiple times at the victim after an argument, according to the release.

Marshals in Milwaukee received a tip that Gladney was staying at a central Phoenix home.

A Marshals Task Force in Arizona confirmed that Gladney was at the location and surrounded the residence on Tuesday.

He exited after getting multiple commands and was taken into custody, according to the release.

“This arrest exemplifies great investigative work done in Milwaukee, and continued in Arizona, ensuring a violent person was apprehended,” acting District of Arizona U.S. Marshal Van Bayless said in the release.

“This arrest was possible due to coordination across federal, state and local law enforcement and will hopefully provide some closure for the victim’s families and further our mission of protecting our communities.”

Gladney was being held in Maricopa County Jail while awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

