ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names directors of regulation, gaming and state land

Jan 24, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Wikimedia Photo)
(Wikimedia Photo)
(Wikimedia Photo)
BY

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday named three more members of her cabinet who will oversee construction regulation, gaming and state land.

Former Democratic state legislator Martin Quezada, attorney Jackie Johnson and economic developer Robyn Sahid were the latest appointees to state department directorships.

“I have full confidence that the expertise represented in this group of leaders will bring us closer to an Arizona that works for everyone,” Hobbs said in a press release.

Quezada takes over the Registrar of Contractors, the agency that licenses and regulates residential and commercial contractors.

He served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2013 to 2015 followed by a stint in the Senate from 2015 to 2023.

Quezada lost to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee in the race for state treasurer in the November 2022 general election.

Johnson assumes control of the Department of Gaming, which oversees tribal gaming, event wagering and fantasy sports, racing, boxing and mixed martial arts. She has served as legal counsel for tribes and has experience in tribal gaming and gaming regulations.

Sahid takes over the State Land Department, which manages Trust land for the benefit of 13 Trust beneficiaries, including Arizona’s three public universities and K-12 public education. She has spent almost 20 years in the public sector, with a long run in Phoenix government in aviation and economic development.

“These directors will rise to both the challenges and opportunities in their departments and in our state,” Hobbs said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

