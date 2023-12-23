PHOENIX — The Christmas holiday can be painfully busy with travel, gifts, parties and more.

If you’re looking to take a task off your plate — literally — here are some Phoenix-area restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve and/or Day.

Arizona Biltmore

Renata’s Hearth at the Arizona Biltmore resort will offer holiday meals 5-10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Starting at $45 per person for individual meals and $65 for family-style, the menu includes house smoked ham, wagyu beef cheek, duck and more.

The Hermosa Inn

LON’s at the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley is offering a three-course meal at 4-8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and the following day from noon to 7 p.m.

The menu, priced at $105 per person, includes Christmas-inspired cuisine.

Hotel Valley Ho

Soho at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale will offer a Christmas Day buffet from 6-11 a.m. for $32 per adult and $14 per child 12 and under.

Items include an omelet station and an American breakfast.

Another one of the hotel’s restaurants, Zuzu, will offer a Christmas dinner 11 a.m.-9 p.m. that costs $78-$95 per adult and $25 per child 12 and under.

The menu includes lamb, mushroom Bolognese and several dessert options.

There are also more budget-friendly eateries open on Christmas Day:

Boston Market: call location for hours

Denny’s: open 24 hours

IHOP: call location for hours

Old Country Buffet: open noon-6 p.m.

Village Inn: call location for hours

Waffle House: open 24 hours

For those who are planning to cook but will probably forget something, make sure you’ve got what need on Christmas Eve. Most stores are closed Christmas Day:

Albertson’s: call location for hours, some stores open Dec. 25

AJ’s Fine Foods: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

Bashas’: open until 7 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

Costco: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

Fry’s: call location for hours on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

Safeway: call location for hours, some stores open Dec. 25

Sprouts: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

Trader Joe’s: open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

Target: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

Walmart: open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

Whole Foods: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

