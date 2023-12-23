Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

These metro Phoenix restaurants will be open for Christmas

Dec 23, 2023, 6:30 AM

Some metro Phoenix restaurants will be open on Christmas. (Pixabay Photo)...

Some metro Phoenix restaurants will be open on Christmas. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Christmas holiday can be painfully busy with travel, gifts, parties and more.

If you’re looking to take a task off your plate — literally — here are some Phoenix-area restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve and/or Day.

Arizona Biltmore

Renata’s Hearth at the Arizona Biltmore resort will offer holiday meals 5-10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Starting at $45 per person for individual meals and $65 for family-style, the menu includes house smoked ham, wagyu beef cheek, duck and more.

The Hermosa Inn

LON’s at the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley is offering a three-course meal at 4-8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and the following day from noon to 7 p.m.

The menu, priced at $105 per person, includes Christmas-inspired cuisine.

Hotel Valley Ho

Soho at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale will offer a Christmas Day buffet from 6-11 a.m. for $32 per adult and $14 per child 12 and under.

Items include an omelet station and an American breakfast.

Another one of the hotel’s restaurants, Zuzu, will offer a Christmas dinner 11 a.m.-9 p.m. that costs $78-$95 per adult and $25 per child 12 and under.

The menu includes lamb, mushroom Bolognese and several dessert options.

There are also more budget-friendly eateries open on Christmas Day:

  • Boston Market: call location for hours
  • Denny’s: open 24 hours
  • IHOP: call location for hours
  • Old Country Buffet: open noon-6 p.m.
  • Village Inn: call location for hours
  • Waffle House: open 24 hours

For those who are planning to cook but will probably forget something, make sure you’ve got what need on Christmas Eve. Most stores are closed Christmas Day:

  • Albertson’s: call location for hours, some stores open Dec. 25
  • AJ’s Fine Foods: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25
  • Bashas’: open until 7 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25
  • Costco: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25
  • Fry’s: call location for hours on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25
  • Safeway: call location for hours, some stores open Dec. 25
  • Sprouts: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25
  • Trader Joe’s: open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25
  • Target: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25
  • Walmart: open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25
  • Whole Foods: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Multiple Arizona sycamore trees are wrapped in burlap at Montezuma Castle National Monument. (Photo...

Zach Bradshaw/Cronkite News

Montezuma Castle among Arizona national park sites combating vandalism

National park vandalism isn’t just a problem at Montezuma Castle – it’s been an issue many Arizona national park sites have dealt with.

4 hours ago

Raytheon is set to start working on defensive high-power microwave antenna systems for the U.S. Nav...

Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

New $31M Raytheon contract calls for development of light-speed defense weapon

Raytheon’s Tucson-based missiles and defense division has won a $31.3 million contract to create a futuristic mobile front-line system to stop airborne threats with directed energy.

5 hours ago

A team of law enforcement officers and detectives rescued 69 dogs from a hoarding situation on Wedn...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man accused of hoarding 69 dogs that attacked livestock near his residence

No dogs left behind: A team of detectives and animal enforcement officers extracted 69 dogs from a hoarding situation in north Arizona.

14 hours ago

File photo of Border Patrol agent in Arizona...

Associated Press

Railroad operations resume after 5-day closure in 2 Texas border towns

The federal government on Friday reopened railroad crossings in two Texas border towns five days after closures sparked outrage.

15 hours ago

The Phoenix area experienced heavy rain on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (Arizona Department of Transporta...

David Veenstra

Phoenix experiences heavy rain Friday, more rain on the way

Phoenix received 0.56 inches of rain on Friday and more rain is on the way. New rainfall between a tenth and a third of an inch is expected.

15 hours ago

Developers want to built on lands without adequate water supplies...

Associated Press

Developers want water policy changes in response to construction limits on metro Phoenix’s fringes

Developers plan to seek changes to Arizona’s decades-old laws restricting construction in areas without adequate water supplies.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

These metro Phoenix restaurants will be open for Christmas