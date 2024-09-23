Close
Scottsdale woman went missing in 2015 under suspicious circumstances

Sep 23, 2024, 1:00 PM

Cristin Crable went missing in 2015 under what police are calling suspicious circumstances. (Silent Witness Photo)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


This article originally appeared Oct. 3, 2016.

“She says, ‘I don’t know where my mama is. My mama’s probably in heaven.'”

Valerie is talking about the 4-year-old daughter of her friend, Cristin Crable.

“She is a bundle of love and spunk just like her mama,” Valerie says.

Crable, 42, has three daughters and a grandson she’s been missing since the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.

Phoenix Police Detective Kim Neis said Crable’s ex-husband was the first person to think something was wrong.

“She usually would call to check in on her child at least once a day,” Neis said. “When she didn’t do that, he actually called to have a welfare check at her residence.”

When Scottsdale officers arrived at her apartment near Scottsdale Road and Loop 101, no one was home.

Neis said, “There are also some apartment workers that usually see her in the mornings, and they hadn’t seen her in a couple of days either.”

Her disappearance is labeled as suspicious.

Valerie says Cristin loves Thai food and anything coconut. Cristin, she said, was also very much into fitness and a professional dancer for many years.

“She dedicated her life to her family, just loving them and caring for them – her mom and dad when they were alive and then her three girls,” Valerie says.

Cristin was born in Laos. Her mother died just days after her birth. She was quickly adopted by a U.S. serviceman and his wife, and Cristin adored them.

Crable worked as a long-time assistant to a Valley optometrist. Valerie said she was generous to a fault.

“If she had her last $10 in her pocket she would give it to her friend, family or neighbor that needed it. When she spoke to you, she looked into your eyes. She would hold your hand or rub your arm and she would make you feel like the most important person in the world.”

Read more about this case here.

