PHOENIX — Senate President Warren Petersen believes a piece of legislation he recently introduced would ensure cooperation with enforcement of federal immigration laws.

The AZ ICE Act, also known as SB 1164, would require county sheriff’s departments and the Arizona Department of Corrections to enter into 287(g) agreements with the federal government by Jan. 1, 2026, to help with enforcement of federal immigration laws.

“What it really boils down to is just making sure that local law enforcements are cooperating with the Trump administration and enforcing immigration laws,” Petersen told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday. “And it stops any kind of obstruction.”

287(g) agreements, first enacted in 1996, would have local law enforcement receive training from the federal government on how to assist its efforts.

He doesn’t anticipate the legislation to run into any legal challenges, either.

Why does Petersen think AZ ICE Act is necessary?

With a Democratic governor and attorney general, Petersen isn’t certain they will comply with the Trump administration with immigration enforcement plans.

Getting Katie Hobbs to sign the bill, assuming it passes through the Arizona Legislature, could be a challenge.

Petersen said he’s already received support from local law enforcement regarding the AZ ICE Act.

“So you would think if and when we put this on her desk, that she should sign it,” Petersen said.

