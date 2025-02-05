PHOENIX – Traffic will be disrupted in north Phoenix over the next four weekends by what’s expected to be the final round of full closures for an Interstate 17 improvement project, transportation officials said.

First, northbound I-17 motorists should plan for delays from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday due to a closure from Loop 303 to State Route 74/Carefree Highway.

In addition, traffic will not be allowed to travel under I-17 on eastbound Loop 303 and westbound Sonoran Desert Drive, although right turns to the southbound freeway will be permitted.

Drivers should use the I-17 frontage road to bypass the closure, even if a navigation app suggests other routes. That’s because the local streets in the area are not designed to handle a high traffic load, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

When did the Interstate 17 project begin?

Construction on the improvement project started in May 2024. Since then, crews have been making bridge and pavement upgrades along the 6 miles of I-17 north of Happy Valley Road.

The project includes the removal of the worn top asphalt layer and the application of a treatment known as diamond grinding to the concrete beneath it.

What other weekend closures are scheduled?

Looking ahead, weekend closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday on the following dates (all times are subject to change):

Feb. 14-17: Southbound I-17 from Loop 303 to Happy Valley Road.

Feb. 21-24: Northbound I-17 from Happy Valley Road to Loop 303.

Feb. 28-March 3: Southbound I-17 from SR 74/Carefree Highway.

