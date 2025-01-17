Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Wrong-way driver sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing 3 Grand Canyon University students

Jan 17, 2025, 6:17 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — The wrong-way driver who hit and killed three Grand Canyon University students in October 2022 was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Vincent Ian Acosta, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder.

Impairment was involved in the multivehicle crash, as investigation determined Acosta’s blood alcohol content level to be above the legal limit of 0.08%.

What were the details of the wrong-way driver crash?

Early on Oct. 6, 2022, Acosta struck a car carrying three female GCU students on the Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road.

Hunter Balberdi and Abriauna Hoffman, 19 and 18-year-olds, both died on impact while the third, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden, died from injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The trio were suitemates at GCU.

Four vehicles in total were involved in the crash, and Acosta was taken to a hospital in a state of unconsciousness.

The northbound I-17 was closed for about seven hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

