Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

This year’s WM Phoenix Open upgrades made event smoother, more respectful, organizers say

Feb 10, 2025, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Thomas Detry, of Belgium, smiles as celebrates after his win at the Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale while holding the winner's trophy and posing for photographers Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Jordan Spieth waves to the crowd after making a birdie putt at the second hole during the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Michael Kim tries in vain to coax in a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Alex Smalley hits a shot out of the desert on the fifth hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Talking lobsters, booing bananas and beer showers were all part of this year’s WM Phoenix Open — but the massive golf tournament was still less chaotic than last year, according to event organizers.

“We were really pleased with the week overall,” Matt Mooney, the 2025 tournament’s chairman, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday. “We’ve gotten great feedback from the players, from the fans, from our sponsors.”

What was new at the WM Phoenix Open 2025?

Organizers of the Valley’s biggest sporting event put in a variety of changes this year to make sure they didn’t see a repeat of past issues.

RELATED STORIES

One of the most impactful upgrades was an additional entrance on Greenway Hayden Loop, just north of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, near 18th tee at TPC Scottsdale.

“We really saw a transformation in our traffic patterns that just allowed people to move efficiently around the golf course,” Mooney said. “That, coupled with with some of the infrastructure improvements that we made to venues, we felt like it was just a really good week.”

Big changes also came to the tournament’s ticketing system. Organizers got rid of any day tickets so they could have a better idea of how many people would show up each day.

“In addition to that, we built over 1,100 feet of player bridges that span a lot of these high-traffic pinch points,” Mooney said. “In the past, the galleries have had to be held back by these gallery ropes, and so it keeps the players out of traffic, but allows the fans to continue to flow across the golf course.”

There were also enhanced walking areas for spectators at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

“We’re one year into these changes, but we were, I would say, pleasantly surprised that they were probably even better than we had anticipated,” Mooney said.

What issues last year shaped upgrades at WM Phoenix Open 2025?

It was a turnaround from last year, which saw such huge crowds that officials temporarily closed the event’s gates due to crowd management, effectively denying entrance to some ticketed fans. During the third round, the tournament also stopped serving alcohol at multiple venues around the grounds.

Additionally, a woman fell through the bleachers during the high energy 16th hole during the second round.

While the atmosphere this year was just as electric as it always is, it was more respectful, Mooney said.

“We were also pleased that there was, I’d say, just a bit of a dialed-back fan behavior compared to last year when we dealt with just some unprecedented weather conditions,” Mooney said. “It felt respectful as well.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Scottsdale Airport...

Danny Shapiro

1 dead, 3 injured after Mötley Crüe band member’s plane crashes at Scottsdale Airport

One person died, and 4 others were injured after a plane belonging to a Mötley Crüe band member crashed on the runway at Scottsdale Airport on Monday afternoon, according to reporting by ABC15.

8 hours ago

drug bust...

Roxanne De La Rosa

Police arrest 5 suspects in social media drug ring

Five suspects took part in a social media drug ring and were arrested for trafficking military style weapons, firearms and drugs.

8 hours ago

Brady Fire...

Danny Shapiro

Brady Fire forces evacuations for residents south of Prescott

The Brady Fire that sparked Monday afternoon forced evacuations for some residents south of Prescott, authorities said.

10 hours ago

new Surprise fire department West Valley Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise completes 1 new fire station, buys land for another

Surprise Fire Station 309, the new Surprise fire department at the north side of Cactus Road at Perryville Road, became operational last week.

13 hours ago

Republican state Rep. Matt Gress is questioning the legality of the lease-purchase deal that bailed...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lawmaker raises questions about legality of Isaac School District lease-purchase deal

An Arizona lawmaker is questioning the legality of the lease-purchase deal that bailed the Isaac School District out of its financial crisis last month.

15 hours ago

research funding...

Kevin Stone

Arizona joins lawsuit to stop Trump research funding cuts that could cost state millions

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined a multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration to protect medical and public health research funding.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

This year’s WM Phoenix Open upgrades made event smoother, more respectful, organizers say