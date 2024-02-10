Close
Woman hospitalized after falling through bleachers at WM Phoenix Open

Feb 10, 2024

Fall injury at WM Phoenix Open leaves woman hospitalized...

Scottsdale fire officials were stationed throughout the WM Phoenix Open in walking teams, carts and bikes. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

(Scottsdale Fire Department)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A woman is in the hospital after falling through the bleachers at the 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open on Friday, officials said.

The department placed medic carts, bike teams and walking teams around the event, which is held at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course near Bell and Scottsdale roads.

All units carried advanced life support equipment, a Scottsdale fire spokesperson told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Officials transported the woman to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Scottsdale FD. They did not share her name or any other details surrounding the incident.

