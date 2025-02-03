PHOENIX – A West Valley protest against federal immigration policies turned unruly and destructive on Sunday night, authorities said.

Multiple cars, including patrol vehicles, were damaged and a storage container was burned before officers used chemical agents to disperse the crowd, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police were made aware of plans for the demonstration near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road nearly a week in advance.

The intersection is home to multiple businesses, including restaurants, discount stores, a 7-11 and a Los Altos Ranch Market supermarket.

Officers from the Glendale and Phoenix police departments were already in place to ensure the safety of protesters and the community when people started showing up just before 5 p.m.

West Valley protest turned unruly as crowd grew

The crowd was orderly, remaining on the sidewalks, for the first few hours.

However, things took a turn as the protest grew, with upwards of 1,000 people in attendance.

Demonstrators took over the intersection of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road by 7:30 p.m., lighting off fireworks and behaving unruly, police said.

After issuing a traffic advisory to avoid the area, police closed the intersection to vehicles in all directions by 8 p.m.

The crowd grew more defiant over the course of the night, with some attendees throwing large rocks, chunks of concrete and glass bottles at officers.

Many employees at nearby businesses sheltered in place as the unrest spread, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., authorities deployed chemical agents “to disperse the unlawful assembly,” the Glendale Police Department said in a Monday morning press release.

The intersection was cleared out within 20 minutes of the chemical agent use.

Vehicles, businesses damaged during West Valley protests

Five marked patrol vehicles sustained damaged — including broken windows, slashed tires, and body/hood dents – during the West Valley protest.

In addition, an attendee got behind the wheel of one of the police cars and drove it a short distance, police said. The vehicle was recovered, but the perpetrator was not located.

It wasn’t just police property that was targeted. Multiple civilian vehicles and area businesses were damaged, and a large storage container behind one business complex was set on fire, police said.

Detectives are working to identify and arrest individuals who engaged in criminal activity during the West Valley protest.

Anybody with information to share is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000. Tips also can be submitted anonymously to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

