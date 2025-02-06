Valley events calendar: Here’s a rundown of things to do around metro Phoenix
If you’re looking for things to do in Phoenix and its surrounding suburbs, you’re in the right place. Our Valley events calendar keeps you up to date on the wide variety of activities across the region.
Ongoing Valley events
- First Friday of each month: First Friday Art Walk, downtown Phoenix
- Through April 13, second Sunday of each month: 2nd Sundays on Mill, Tempe
- Through May 10, second Saturday of each month: 8 Second Saturdays Rodeo, Rawhide in Chandler
February 2025
- Feb 1-March 30, Saturdays and Sundays (plus Feb. 17 for Presidents Day): Arizona Renaissance Festival, Gold Canyon
- Feb. 3-9: WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Read more)
- Feb. 8: Slush Motorsports Festival, Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler
- Feb. 8: Mesa Marathon
- Feb. 8: Monster Jam, State Farm Stadium in Glendale
- Feb. 8-9: AZ Festival of Nations, Mark Coronado Park in Surprise
- Feb. 13-23: Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, WestWorld of Scottsdale
- Feb. 13-March 2: Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival, multiple venues
- Feb. 15-16: Wigwam Fine Art Festival, Litchfield Park
- Feb. 14-16: Downtown Chandler Fine Art & Wine Festival, Dr AJ Chandler Park
- Feb. 15: Concours in the Hills car show, Fountain Park in Fountain Hills
- Feb. 21: Harlem Globetrotters, Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale
- Feb. 22: Harlem Globetrotters, Footprint Center in Phoenix
- Feb. 25: Arizona Strong Beer Festival, Salt River Fields in Scottsdale
- Feb. 15-16: Chocolate Affaire, Glendale Civic Center
- Feb. 15-16: World Championship Hoop Dance Contest, Heard Museum in Phoenix
- Feb. 21-22: Innings Festival, Tempe Beach Park (Read more)
- Feb. 21-23: Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo, Apache Junction Rodeo Park
- Feb. 22: Dog Days of Glendale, Glendale Landmark School
- Feb. 22: Solari Inspiring Hope Charity Gala, Scottsdale
- Feb. 22-23: Tres Rios Nature Festival, Estrella Mountain Regional Park in Goodyear
- Feb. 28-March 1: Extra Innings Festival, Tempe Beach Park (Read more)
- Feb. 28-March 2: Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, State Farm Stadium in Glendale
March 2025
- March 1-2: Galbani Italian Heritage Festival, Heritage Square in Phoenix
- March 1-2: Scottsdale Fine Art & Wine Festival
- May 1-4: Disney on Ice, Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale
- March 7-9: Stagecoach Village Fine Art & Wine Festival, Cave Creek
- March 7-9: Tempe Festival of the Arts, Mill Avenue
- March 8: Superstition Blues & Brews Arts Festival, Flatiron Park in Apache Junction
- March 14-16: Chandler Ostrich Festival first weekend, Tumbleweed Park (Read more)
- March 14-16: Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival
- March 20-23: Anthem Days carnival, Community Park
- March 21-23: Chandler Ostrich Festival second weekend, Tumbleweed Park (Read more)
- March 22-23: Anthem Days business expo, Community Park
- March 22-23: Spirits of Mexico Festival, Heritage Square in Phoenix
- March 22: Out of the Park Music Festival, Mark Coronado Park in Surprise
- March 27-April 6: Phoenix Film Festival, Harkins Scottsdale 101
- March 29-30: San Tan Village Art & Wine Festival
April 2025
- April 3-6: Cirque du Soleil Crystal, Footprint Center in Phoenix
- April 4-6: Wild West Music Fest, Maricopa
- April 13: Open Streets Tempe
October 2025
- Oct. 10-12: Ridge Rider Days bull riding, Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale
December 2025
- Dec. 13: Phoenix Marathon
January 2026
- Jan. 17-18: Paradox Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, starts and finishes at Tempe Beach Park
