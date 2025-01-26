PHOENIX — St. Mary’s Food Bank is accepting donations of grapefruit, lemons, tangerines, oranges and other citrus fruits through the end of April.

The nonprofit has started accepting citrus donations at its food bank location in Phoenix (2831 N. 31st Ave.) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in Surprise (13050 W. Elm St.) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bins are located outside each food bank and are marked for citrus, plus employees or volunteers can help offload fruits from cars, trucks and trailers.

The food bank is also hosting Super Citrus Saturday donation events at the Desert Garden United Church of Christ in Sun City and at Shepherd of the Hills in Arcadia on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

