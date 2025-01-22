Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Shinedown announces 2025 tour with summer stop at Phoenix’s Footprint Center

Jan 22, 2025, 10:00 AM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — If you missed Shinedown’s show in Phoenix last year and you need a “Second Chance,” you are in luck because the popular, multi-platinum rock band is returning to Phoenix for a show at Footprint Center next summer.

Shinedown announced the “Dance, Kid, Dance” tour on Tuesday with a Phoenix show set for Aug. 2. The group will be joined by Bush and Morgan Wade.

The tour is aptly named after one of the band’s two upcoming singles, “Three Six Five” and “Dance, Kid, Dance.”

Presales started Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The tour begins April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa, and closes with a show in Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum in August.

Shinedown last performed in Phoenix in May 2024 with a short acoustic set at Walter Studios, per setlist.fm.

The band’s last full performance in Arizona was at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix in October 2023.

