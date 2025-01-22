PHOENIX — If you missed Shinedown’s show in Phoenix last year and you need a “Second Chance,” you are in luck because the popular, multi-platinum rock band is returning to Phoenix for a show at Footprint Center next summer.

Shinedown announced the “Dance, Kid, Dance” tour on Tuesday with a Phoenix show set for Aug. 2. The group will be joined by Bush and Morgan Wade.

The tour is aptly named after one of the band’s two upcoming singles, “Three Six Five” and “Dance, Kid, Dance.”

Presales started Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The tour begins April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa, and closes with a show in Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum in August.

#DanceKidDanceTour is coming to a city near you w/ special guests @bushofficial @BEARTOOTHband @themorganwade! Unlock your presale code at https://t.co/O0QJhuzhFP + subscribe to our text line for early access. 🎟️ Artist presale Wed 12pm local

🎟️ General on-sale Fri 10am local pic.twitter.com/9RQMcJ7c3Y — SHINEDOWN (@Shinedown) January 21, 2025

Shinedown last performed in Phoenix in May 2024 with a short acoustic set at Walter Studios, per setlist.fm.

The band’s last full performance in Arizona was at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix in October 2023.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.