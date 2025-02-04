PHOENIX – A Phoenix man faces child sex trafficking charges in a case involving a teenage runaway from Texas, authorities announced Tuesday.

Percy Shaquel Rogers, 31, was indicted last month on nine felony counts of child sex trafficking and one misdemeanor assault charge.

He is being held on a $200,000 cash bond, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment, he allegedly received payment for arranging sexual encounters with the 16-year-old victim multiple times from December to mid-January. He also is accused of injuring her, leading to the assault charge.

What are the details of the Phoenix sex trafficking case?

Rogers and the girl connected through social media after she ran away from her home southeast of Dallas late last year, prosecutors said. She later told police she’d been sex trafficked in Texas and Colorado.

Rogers is accused of buying the teen a bus ticket to New Mexico and bringing her to Phoenix from there.

In early January, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave the Phoenix Police Department information, including a sex trafficking ad, indicating that the girl was in Arizona.

After police started investigating Rogers, the victim contacted authorities and was recovered. Rogers was arrested soon afterward, police said.

His initial court appearance was Jan. 15, according to court records. His next hearing, the initial pretrial conference, is set for March 19.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.