PHOENIX — Scottsdale officials are taking new steps to protect pedestrians navigating the city’s busy traffic with an underpass at the Hayden and Chaparral intersection.

The $5 million project diverts foot and bike traffic below Chaparral Road, which gives drivers more time with the green light, according to Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky.

“One of the innovative things Scottsdale is known for is the Indian Bend Wash and this underpass makes it safer,” Borowsky said in a news release from last week.

How will pedestrian underpass help people at Scottsdale intersection?

Improving traffic flow along the busy Indian Bend Multiuse Path will reduce conflicts between pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles, according to officials.

The project took nine months. In addition to creating the underpass, the project also included modifications to the sidewalk and path near the intersection.

Mark Melnychenko, Scottsdale’s transportation and streets director, said it’s an important step forward for cyclists.

“The underpass provides uninterrupted travel for bicyclists and pedestrians along the Indian Bend Wash,” Melnychenko said in the release.

Funding came from federal grants and Scottsdale’s Transportation Sales Tax.

