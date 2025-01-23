Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix firefighter Anthony Mock dies after 2-year battle with occupational cancer

Jan 23, 2025

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Phoenix firefighter who advocated for early health screenings died Wednesday after a long battle with occupational cancer.

The Phoenix Fire Department called the death of Capt. Anthony Mock “an immense loss to our department and the community he served so selflessly” in a social media post.

The announcement said details about memorial arrangements will be shared when they become available.

Mock, a 40-year-old father and U.S. Air Force veteran, became an advocate for early screenings after he was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer two years ago. The paramedic appeared in multiple videos where he shared his story and encouraged fellow firefighters to get screened.

Capt. Anthony Mock, a Phoenix firefighter who advocated for early health screenings, died after a long battle with occupational cancer.

Phoenix firefighter shares story after cancer diagnosis

In a video posted by the Firefighter48 Foundation just two weeks before his death, Mock said he understood the risk of occupational cancer — disease caused by chemical exposure on the job — associated with fire service.

RELATED STORIES

He said he felt “100% fine” when went for a screening at Vincere Cancer Center in Scottsdale.

However, doctors found cancer in his right kidney and right adrenal gland. He had the gland and part of his kidney removed, but the cancer spread throughout his body.

Mock’s cancer was found to be incurable, and his treatment became focused on extending his life as long as possible.

He became an advocate for cancer screenings to help others avoid the same outcome.

“My number one hope is that my journey will inspire somebody to go get checked that otherwise wouldn’t have, and their life has a chance to be saved through early cancer identification and treatment,” he said.

In a video posted by the city of Phoenix for Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in January 2024, he said working for the Phoenix Fire Department was “a dream come true.”

“I never took it for granted, not one day. I took pride in it every day,” he said.

