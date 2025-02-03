PHOENIX – Two of the music world’s greatest living legends are coming to Phoenix this spring to kick off the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Willie Nelson & Family and Bob Dylan are the headline acts for the festival’s 10th anniversary tour, which starts May 13 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Presales for the Phoenix concert start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Nelson, 91, is a beloved national treasure with more than 100 studio albums to his credit.

Dylan, 83, was the first musician to win the Nobel Prize for literature. The early stages of his celebrated career are depicted in the Oscar-nominated biopic “A Complete Unknown.”

Nelson’s last Arizona appearance was at Mesa Amphitheatre in April 2024, according to setlist.fm. Dylan hasn’t been to the Grand Canyon State since his shows at the TCC Music Hall in Tucson and Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix in March 2022.

Who else is on Outlaw Music Festival lineup for Phoenix?

While the iconic headliners will perform at all 30-plus stops of the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival, the full lineups vary from city to city.

Billy Strings, Sierra Hull and Lily Meola are joining the Nelson clan and Dylan for the Arizona date.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers and Wilco are among the artists set to appear at some point during the tour, which concludes Sept. 19 in East Troy, Wisconsin.

“What an amazing lineup to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said in a press release Monday. “I can’t wait to join friends and family in bringing this celebration to the fans we love.”

