PHOENIX — The Apache Junction Police Department arrested 14 alleged online predators for 39 felony crimes during a two-day operation this month, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The suspects allegedly were trying to take part in sexual activities with children in Apache Junction, according to police.

None of the 14 suspects are from Apache Junction and each one traveled to the East Valley city before they were arrested.

Authorities said illegal drugs and guns were also seized during the operation that took place Jan. 10-11.

The Apache Junction Police Department worked in tandem with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and police departments from Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Queen Creek and Casa Grande.

In addition, the Department of Public Safety Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission, Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security, Rocky Mountain Information Network, Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Pinal County Attorney’s Office, Darkhorse Benefits, Arizona Anti Trafficking Network and The F3 Foundation contributed to the operation.

