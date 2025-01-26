Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Murder suspect arrested after stabbing incident at family gathering in Phoenix

Jan 26, 2025, 7:38 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police officers arrested a murder suspect after a stabbing incident left one person dead and two injured in Phoenix on Saturday night, authorities said.

Patrol officers responded to a house near Broadway Road and 75th Avenue around 10 p.m. and found three victims present with apparent stab wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Jake Carbonell, 29, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he died. 

An adult man and woman were additionally transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

The suspect, 29-year-old Hunter Strawbridge, was detained by patrol officers searching the neighborhood while allegedly attempting to flee. Witnesses at the scene told authorities Strawbridge had stabbed the victims before running off. Strawbridge was later booked into jail, authorities said. 

Detectives learned Carbonell and Strawbridge engaged in an altercation at a family gathering which led to the stabbings. 

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was made available at this time.

