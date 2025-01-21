Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Longtime Mesa financial adviser punished for defrauding client

Jan 21, 2025, 4:45 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A longtime Mesa financial adviser has been punished for spending a client’s money on personal expenses, regulators announced last week.

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) ordered Dan E. Droeg to pay over $1.1 million in restitution plus a $150,000 administrative penalty for defrauding a client from Tempe.

The ACC’s duties include regulating utility companies and securities market activity.

In addition, the commission revoked Droeg’s investment adviser license and salesman registration. He’d been registered in the state as a salesman since 1987 and licensed as an adviser since 2007, according to case records.

RELATED STORIES

How did Mesa financial adviser defraud client?

Droeg was named trustee of the victim’s charitable remainder trust after he told the company he worked for he was the client’s nephew, which wasn’t true, according to the ACC.

That fraudulent action gave him access to liquidate investments.

He also created fake account statements that indicated the money had been invested and was growing when he’d actually transferred it to his personal account, per the ACC.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that ...

David Veenstra

Police investigating after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Fight...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix fight turns into shooting, leaving a man dead and another in jail

One man is dead and another is in prison after an alleged fight turned into a shooting on Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said....

David Veenstra

1 woman killed in rollover crash in west Phoenix

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Gilbert yard sale Friends for Life animal shelter dogs running...

Payne Moses

Gilbert animal shelter Friends for Life hosting annual yard sale

Gilbert-based animal shelter, Friends for Life, is gearing up for its annual yard sale on Thursday through Saturday that helps pay for medical costs of its rescues.

6 hours ago

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT...

David Veenstra

Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami extended due to blasting delay

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT announced.

8 hours ago

Sky Harbor...

ABC15 Staff

TSA: Sky Harbor ranks fourth in U.S. for most firearms discovered at security checkpoints

Phoenix Sky Harbor is near the top of a nationwide list the airport doesn't want to be a part of.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Longtime Mesa financial adviser punished for defrauding client