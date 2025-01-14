Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sheridan reverses policy, says MCSO employees no longer will be scanned entering jails

Jan 14, 2025, 4:50 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — New Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan has reversed an agency policy that required employees to be scanned upon entering jails, he announced Tuesday.

The move means Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) employees will be able to enter facilities without needing to be scanned or have their property searched.

“We hire the best employees on the planet and I trust every single one of them,” Sheridan said in a press release. “We must have confidence in our employees and support what they do for our agency.”

MCSO body scanners: Why were they installed?

The body scanners were installed in 2023 as part of an initiative led by previous Sheriff Paul Penzone.

RELATED STORIES

He made the decision to bring in the scanners as a way to deter inmates, visitors and others from bringing in drugs and other contrabands to jails.

An MCSO detention officer was arrested in January 2023 after being accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine into a jail.

“If we truly want to be a drug-free, safe jail system, we have to take every step possible and that means demanding that our employees become comfortable with that idea that we should be checking them as they enter, as well as everyone else,” Penzone said at the press conference announcing the MCSO detention officer’s arrest.

Chris Hegstrom, MCSO media relations director, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday that the policy had not been well received by employees.

Russ Skinner, who replaced Penzone after he stepped down in January 2024, admitted last February that the policy “isn’t a popular thing.”

“The employees didn’t feel trusted by their bosses and this gives them an understanding their boss does trust them,” Hegstrom said.

Visitors, inmates and other non-employees will continue to be scanned upon entering jails.

The machines are valued between $150,000 and $200,000 each.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix was closed after a shooting on Jan. 15, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Stretch of Interstate 10 closed in west Phoenix after deadly shooting

A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 was closed in west Phoenix after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

St. Mary’s Food Bank sent provisions to support Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters....

Kevin Stone

St. Mary’s Food Bank sends water, snacks to support LA wildfire response

St. Mary’s Food Bank is pitching in with water and snacks for Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters battling the destructive blazes.

3 hours ago

This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Maricopa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Developer buys land for 3 new Arizona affordable housing projects

Dominium, a national affordable housing developer, recently purchased land for three new projects in Arizona, including two in the West Valley.

6 hours ago

Amazing Arizonans Jon Kyl...

Mike Broomhead

Former US Sen. Jon Kyl discusses Arizona water policy, current state of politics

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl discusses his career and Arizona water policy.

7 hours ago

Gilbert Advocacy Center domestic violence support Arizona Phoenix metro...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert breaks ground on advocacy center for crime victims

Victim advocates, police investigators and counselors will soon be able to use the Gilbert Advocacy Center to help survivors of crimes, officials said.

7 hours ago

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind t...

Serena O'Sullivan

KTAR’s Community Spotlight shines a light on how WM Phoenix Open helps local charities

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the organization behind the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, and its work to help Arizona charities.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Sheridan reverses policy, says MCSO employees no longer will be scanned entering jails