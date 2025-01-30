Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix woman sentenced to over 7 years in prison for money laundering, possessing a machine gun

Jan 30, 2025, 6:30 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to over 7 years in prison for possessing a machine gun and conspiring to commit money laundering, authorities said.

Cynthia Solano, 40, was sentenced to 87 months in prison this week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

She pleaded guilty to charges related to her involvement in a transnational firearm smuggling organization on Aug. 14, 2024, prosecutors said.

Details about Phoenix woman charged with firearm smuggling, more

Solano’s sentencing stems from crimes she committed between February 2022 and January 2023.

RELATED STORIES

During this time, she conspired to conceal the proceeds from sales of firearms trafficked from the U.S. to Canada, prosecutors said.

Solano also used the proceeds from these illegal transactions to purchase more firearms.

When was woman involved in firearm smuggling, machine gun possession caught?

Solano was initially caught while driving near Springfield, Illinois on Jan. 3, 2023.

Troopers with Illinois State Police found 87 firearms while searching her vehicle. The guns were individually wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper.

One of her guns had a machine gun conversion device, known as a “switch,” which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm, prosecutors said.

Phoenix woman who smuggled guns wrapped in Christmas paper fled to Mexico

Solano was later arraigned in Arizona and placed on pretrial release.

However, she removed her electronic monitoring device and fled to Mexico.

The U.S. Marshals’ Office later enabled her capture by law enforcement in Mexico. From there, she was brought to the U.S. to face prosecution.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Isaac School District teachers should receive a paycheck this week, after a mismanaged budget left ...

Roxanne De La Rosa

Isaac School District teachers to be paid after approval from state treasurer

It was announced on Tuesday night that Isaac School District teachers will return to work without pay on Wednesday, after the district massively went over its budget by millions.

3 hours ago

– A man was killed and a woman was injured in a late-night double shooting in north Phoenix on Ja...

Kevin Stone

Man killed, woman injured in late-night double shooting in north Phoenix

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a late-night double shooting in north Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

machine gun firearm smuggling Phoenix woman sentencing...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix woman sentenced to over 7 years in prison for money laundering, possessing a machine gun

A 40-year-old Phoenix woman has been sentenced to over 7 years in prison for charges related to machine gun possession and firearm smuggling.

6 hours ago

Organized retail theft cases in Maricopa County rose in 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County prosecutors handle record number of organized retail crime cases in 2024

The amount of organized retail theft cases the Maricopa County Attorney's Office receives almost doubled from 2023 to 2024, prosecutors said.

8 hours ago

Isaac School District...

Danny Shapiro

Horne believes Isaac School District deal with Tolleson could face legal challenge

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne thinks the deal the Isaac School District struck with Tolleson on Wednesday could be the subject of a legal challenge.

9 hours ago

Quadruplets born in Banner hospital in Phoenix January 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Spontaneous identical quadruplets born at Banner hospital in Phoenix

Four girls were born to a Rhode Island couple at a Banner hospital in Phoenix last week. The parents of the quadruplets born on Jan. 24 are happy.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Phoenix woman sentenced to over 7 years in prison for money laundering, possessing a machine gun