Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed for several hours after fatal crash in East Valley

Jan 20, 2025, 8:27 AM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed for several hours in the East Valley after a fatal crash Monday morning, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The freeway was closed at Loop 101 just after 8 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in the crash near Dobson Road in Mesa.

ADOT announced that the closure was lifted around 1 p.m.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

No other details were made available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that ...

David Veenstra

Police investigating after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Fight...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix fight turns into shooting, leaving a man dead and another in jail

One man is dead and another is in prison after an alleged fight turned into a shooting on Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said....

David Veenstra

1 woman killed in rollover crash in west Phoenix

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Gilbert yard sale Friends for Life animal shelter dogs running...

Payne Moses

Gilbert animal shelter Friends for Life hosting annual yard sale

Gilbert-based animal shelter, Friends for Life, is gearing up for its annual yard sale on Thursday through Saturday that helps pay for medical costs of its rescues.

6 hours ago

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT...

David Veenstra

Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami extended due to blasting delay

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT announced.

8 hours ago

Sky Harbor...

ABC15 Staff

TSA: Sky Harbor ranks fourth in U.S. for most firearms discovered at security checkpoints

Phoenix Sky Harbor is near the top of a nationwide list the airport doesn't want to be a part of.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed for several hours after fatal crash in East Valley