PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed for several hours in the East Valley after a fatal crash Monday morning, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Loop 101 just after 8 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in the crash near Dobson Road in Mesa.

ADOT announced that the closure was lifted around 1 p.m.

The eastbound lanes were not affected.

No other details were made available.

