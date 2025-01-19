Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Gilbert Road closing for 2 months

Jan 19, 2025, 3:03 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway off-ramp at Gilbert Road will close for about 60 days on Tuesday due to the ongoing improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 11:30 p.m., drivers will not be able to use the exit. ADOT recommended drivers use nearby Cooper or Lindsay roads as alternative off-ramps while the Gilbert location is under construction.

Additionally, a speed limit of 55 mph will be enforced for drivers in the work area.

Other upcoming Loop 202 ramp closures

The on-ramp at Cooper Road continues to be closed after construction began Jan. 5. Also, northbound lanes on Cooper Road near Loop 202 will be restricted from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Three other Loop 202 on- and off-ramps are scheduled to close in February and March. All will also be about 60 days in length:

  • Starting Feb. 9 — westbound on-ramp at Gilbert Road.
  • Starting Feb. 26 — westbound off-ramp at Cooper Road.
  • Starting March 13 — westbound on-ramp at Val Vista Drive.

Authorities said these closure dates may be altered if complications arise.

What is the Loop 202 improvement project?

The $200 million project, which began in August 2024, is addressing the growing traffic congestion on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway between the Loop 101 Price Freeway and Val Vista Drive.

The finished product will add two lanes, in both directions, between the Loop 101 and Gilbert Road and one lane in each direction between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive. The renovations will cover eight miles in total.

Other project features include redoing the eastbound Arizona Avenue on-ramp and bridge, repaving the areas of interest and widening exit ramps from one to two lanes.

Work is expected to be completed in early 2027.

