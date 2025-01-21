Close
South Carolina-based logistics company leases building at West Valley industrial park

Jan 21, 2025, 5:00 AM

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Logisticus Group, a South Carolina-based logistics company, is expanding into Arizona.

The privately owned business, which specializes in transportation, logistics, civil engineering, project management and technology, recently signed a full-building lease in Phase 2 of the massive Park303 industrial development near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 303 in Glendale.

Logisticus Group is leasing a full building at the Park303 industrial development in Glendale. Aerial of the Park303 industrial development in Glendale. The Park303 property features pickleball and basketball courts. Logisticus is the first major tenant in Park303’s second phase.

Logisticus is the first major tenant in the business park’s 71.5-acre second phase, which consists of three buildings totaling 2.5 million square feet. The two other buildings are available for sale or lease.

What will Logisticus do at West Valley facility?

The company will provide third-party logistics for an alternative energy company out of the 483,300-square-foot building.

The property features office suites and an outdoor area with pickleball and basketball courts, barbecues and an entertainment area with shaded outdoor seating.

“Park303 was designed for just this type of user, with a location and market-leading amenities that supercharge the ability of logistics companies to work efficiently and to attract and retain top talent,” John Orsak, an executive with commercial real estate firm Lincoln Property Company, which manages Park303, said in a press release last week.

Phase 1 of Park303 is a 1.25 million-square-foot building fully leased to Walmart. BentallGreenOak bought Phase 1 from developer LPC Desert West for $186 million in 2021.

