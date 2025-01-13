Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Several Arizona Democrats get behind Laken Riley Act, a GOP immigration bill

Jan 13, 2025, 9:41 AM | Updated: 9:42 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Several Arizona Democrats have taken action to move the Laken Riley Act, a Republican immigration enforcement bill, closer to becoming law.

In fact, Sen. Ruben Gallego cosponsored the legislation in one of his first official actions after moving to the Senate from the House.

Earlier this month, Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos that he was open to a bipartisan approach to the issue of border security after defeating Republican Kari Lake for the seat vacated by independent Kyrsten Sinema in last year’s election.

“We should work together to find a way to stop the entry of illegal immigrants, stop the abuse by some seekers, and deport those criminal aliens that are in this country and are deportable,” Gallego said.

What is the Laken Riley Act?

The Laken Riley Act is named for a University of Georgia nursing student who was murdered in February 2024 by a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. illegally.

RELATED STORIES

If signed into law, the bill would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take custody of anybody in the country illegally who commits a theft-related crime, including burglary, larceny and shoplifting.

The man convicted of killing Riley, Jose Ibarra, had previously been cited for shoplifting.

In addition, the Laken Riley Act would allow states to sue the federal government for failing to properly enforce immigration laws.

Arizona governor applauds Gallego’s support of Laken Riley Act

Gallego was one of two Democratic senators to cosponsor the bill, along with Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman.

“We must give law enforcement the means to take action when illegal immigrants break the law, to prevent situations like what occurred to Laken Riley,” Gallego said in a press release last week. “I will continue to fight for the safety of Arizonans by pushing for comprehensive immigration reform and increased border security.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs thanked Gallego for cosponsoring the bill in a social media post.

“The Laken Riley Act is an important step forward that will help keep our communities safe and secure our border,” she said.

Which Arizona Democrats are supporting the Laken Riley Act?

The Republican-led House passed the Laken Riley Act last year but it stalled in the Senate, which was controlled by Democrats at the time. The legislation was revived soon after the new Congress convened in early January with GOP majorities in both chambers.

It passed the House last week, with Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton joining Arizona’s six Republican congressmen in voting yes. Freshman Rep. Yassamin Ansari voted no, and fellow Democrat Raúl Grijalva, who is still in Tucson following his cancer diagnosis last year, did not vote.

The Senate version of the legislation, which has 51 Republican cosponsors, was introduced last Monday by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt.

On Thursday, the Senate bill cleared the 60-vote threshold required to move to the debate phase, with Gallego and his fellow Arizona Democrat, Sen. Mark Kelly, voting in favor of the move.

“I support this effort because federal authorities need to protect our communities from criminals,” Kelly said in a statement. “Keeping Arizonans safe is my top priority and I’m committed to working with Republicans and Democrats on solutions to secure our border and fix our broken immigration system.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind t...

Serena O'Sullivan

KTAR’s Community Spotlight shines a light on how WM Phoenix Open helps local charities

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the organization behind the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, and its work to help Arizona charities.

3 hours ago

Murder-suicide in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman before turning gun on himself in Phoenix murder-suicide

A man was accused of fatally shooting a woman before turning the gun on himself a murder-suicide on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

5 hours ago

MCSO body scanners...

Danny Shapiro

Sheridan reverses policy, says MCSO employees no longer will be scanned entering jails

New Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan has reversed an agency policy that required employees to be scanned upon entering jails, he announced Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Four Arizona rail projects were recently awarded a total of $46.4 million in federal infrastructure...

Kevin Stone

4 Arizona rail projects, including 1 in Gilbert, receive $46.4M in federal funding

Four Arizona rail projects, including one in the Valley, were recently awarded a total of $46.4 million in federal infrastructure funds.

8 hours ago

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona was among the senators who questioned defense secretary nominee Pete Heg...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly confronts defense nominee Pete Hegseth during confirmation hearing

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona accused Pete Hegseth of lacking transparency during a confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary pick.

9 hours ago

Buckeye speeding ticket arrest felony...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man arrested by Buckeye police after driving off while being served speeding ticket

A motorist who was pulled over for a speeding violation was arrested after trying to flee from officers and almost hitting one over the weekend, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Several Arizona Democrats get behind Laken Riley Act, a GOP immigration bill