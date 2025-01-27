PHOENIX — Pop sensation Katy Perry will help music lovers in Phoenix feel “Hot N Cold” when she swings by Arizona for her worldwide tour in summer.

The artist will bring “The Lifetimes Tour” to the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, on July 12.

The Phoenix show will be the first date of tour’s second North American leg.

Presales start Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Katy Perry tour supporting new album

Although her tour celebrates her newest album, “143,” she’ll perform her beloved hits, according to a Monday news release.

The singer rose to fame in 2008 with the release of her debut album, “One of the Boys.” Her debut single “I Kissed a Girl” topped the charts, holding No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks straight.

Her other hit singles include “Hot N Cold,” “E.T.,” “California Gurls” and “The One That Got Away.”

Katy Perry tour stop in Phoenix has been long awaited

The last time Perry lit up a Valley stage like a “Firework” was in January 2018, according to setlist.fm.

She also performed at the Glendale Super Bowl in 2015, getting a tattoo to commemorate the memories made in the Grand Canyon state.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.