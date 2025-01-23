Close
Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs retiring after 32 years with department

Jan 23, 2025

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs is retiring from the department after 32 years of service, he announced Thursday.

Briggs joined the department in 1992, serving as a patrol officer, criminal investigator, in special operations and as assistant police chief before taking over his current role in August 2019.

His final day will be Feb. 28.

“As we look to the future, you have to take opportunities that come your way and you have to sometimes recognize that it’s time to step aside and this is the perfect time for me to step aside,” Briggs said in a press release. “There is not a doubt in my mind that the Glendale Police Department is the best police department in the country.

“I know what we do and how we do it and I know the passion that we do it with and I couldn’t be prouder of this department.”

Who will take over for Glendale police chief?

Briggs’ retirement was planned for years to properly prepare Assistant Chief Colby Brandt to serve as interim chief, according to the release.

Brandt will remain in the role until Glendale names its next chief.

“I know the department will serve Interim Chief Brandt well during this time and I know that Interim Chief Brandt will also serve the department well,” Briggs said. “That’s who we are, we work together, we’re a family.”

Briggs’ accomplishments span the length of his career.

He was instrumental in the implementation of Arizona’s first real time crime center and in establishing the West Valley Incident Response Team.

Briggs also led Glendale public safety efforts for Super Bowl LVII, the NCAA Men’s Final Four, multiple presidential campaign stops and more.

“Chief Briggs has served with integrity, vision and unwavering commitment,” City Manager Kevin Phelps said in the release. “His wealth of knowledge has been instrumental in shaping the department and his efforts to modernize our technology have set new standards for public safety and efficiency.”

“He leaves behind an incredible legacy of leadership and innovation that will continue to benefit our city for generations to come.”

