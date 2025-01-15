Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Former US Sen. Jon Kyl discusses Arizona water policy, current state of politics

Jan 15, 2025, 4:45 AM

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — I had the pleasure of talking with former Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl for the episode of Amazing Arizonans.

I met the senator over 20 ago. He is known as an expert on the U.S. Constitution and sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He also is an expert in water legislation and as a key figure in the Central Arizona Project, ensuring water security throughout the western states. We get a behind the curtain look at some of the decisions that molded our state and our country.

I hope you enjoy it.

More about Amazing Arizonans

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023 and is in its third season, has had more than 40 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Al McCoy.

