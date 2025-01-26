El Dorado Holdings Inc. is unveiling a new master-planned community in the southeast Valley, selling 363 lots to the first homebuilders.

The Scottsdale-based developer sold 129 lots to Brightland Homes for $2.79 million, 110 lots to William Ryan Homes for $2.6 million and 124 lots to Century Communities for $2.7 million within the first phase of a new community called Silver Cross Ranch in the San Tan Valley, according to Tempe-based data research firm Vizzda LLC.

Nate Nathan, David Mullard and Casey Christensen of Scottsdale-based Nathan & Associates Inc. negotiated the transactions that closed on Jan. 17.

“Silver Cross opens the door for The New Southeast Valley,” said Nathan, designated broker and president of Nathan & Associates. “There is already activity on Phase II with other builders, due to the huge demand for lots and the low supply in this area. El Dorado’s tremendous success with their other community to the north, Bella Vista, is showing how strong the San Tan Valley is becoming.”

When completely built out, Silver Cross Ranch will include 1,195 homes across 389 acres starting at the southeast corner of Quail Run and Arizona Farms roads, Grogan said. The second phase of the development will include another 363 lots, while the third phase will be 469 lots, he said.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.