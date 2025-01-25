Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona GFD, partners awarded nearly $25 million for Colorado River Basin restoration

Jan 25, 2025, 8:00 PM

BY DAMON ALLRED


PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) and its partners received a $24.5 million award to be used for restoration efforts within the Colorado River Basin, it announced on Thursday.

The restoration project spans about 35,000 acres within the basin. It aims “to restore native plant communities by implementing climate-smart practices, including the removal of invasive woody species,” according to a news release.

“The funding secured through this partnership will support the treatment of grasslands and overstocked woodlands to restore natural conditions within critical wildlife movement corridors and winter habitat for Arizona’s wildlife,” AZGFD Landowner Relations and Habitat Enhancement Program Manager Dan Sturla said“Delivery of conservation at this scale is rarely possible  — and it would not have been, if not for the dedication and hard work of the partners involved in this project.”

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever (PFQF), the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) and the Arizona Association of Conservation Districts (AACD) will work together to ensure diverse takes on how to approach the project are heard and considered.

The funds come from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

Benefits of Colorado River Basin restoration

“This RCPP project directly aligns with our vision of an Arizona in which the people are protected from the threat of fire and whose diverse landscapes are healthy,” DFFM Assistant State Forester John Richardson said. “This project will significantly enhance our ongoing efforts to improve forest and watershed health and reduce wildfire risk in the Colorado River Basin.”

Beyond weather disaster prevention and relief, the project will protect soil and improve water quality.

“It is essential that we look at Arizona’s working lands at a landscape level,” AACD Executive Director Deborrah Smith said“Land managers across the state face the same daily concerns around soil health and water conservation.”

The project comes about 18 months ahead of a deadline set by federal water officials to redetermine how the Colorado River’s waterway will be utilized.

