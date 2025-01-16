Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

State college board urges students to complete FAFSA forms

Jan 16, 2025, 5:00 AM

Balin Overstolz McNair's Profile Picture

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ MCNAIR


KTAR.com

The Arizona Board of Regents is highlighting the importance of students completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

That’s after Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs proclaimed January “FAFSA Month,” part of a joint effort to boost the number of students filling out the application while making sure it is accessible to all families.

The FAFSA is a form administered by the U.S. Department of Education and is required to be completed by current and upcoming college students to determine how much federal financial aid they can get.

It is generally a requirement for other scholarships and types of financial aid as well.

ABOR Director of FAFSA and College Access Initiatives Julie Sainz says Arizona high school seniors miss out on more than $100 million in federal Pell Grants every year.

She explains, “We’re anywhere from 48th to 49th in FAFSA completion, compared to other states in the nation.”

RELATED STORIES

What resources are available to help students complete the FAFSA?

For the 2025-26 FAFSA season, ABOR has several resources available to help students access and complete the form.

That includes several FAFSA workshops, personal assistance and a local incentive with the Arizona Cactus League for students to get free spring training tickets. 

Personal assistance is offered online in English and Spanish, and can be especially helpful for first-generation college students who may not have family members able to help them with the form.

For educators, ABOR has also launched a dashboard to track FAFSA completion rates in the state.

Sainz says that will help ABOR track how effective its efforts are to get more students to complete the form.

FAFSA completion is also required to be part of the “Arizona Promise Program,” which covers all tuition and fees for eligible students if they go to Arizona State University, the University of Arizona or Northern Arizona University.

FAFSA applications are also used in trade schools and certificate programs.

Sainz adds, “So it’s definitely an application that’s not only for federal aid but for scholarships, and it really provides that student and family with what kind of options are available to them to help pay for college.”

You can learn more about all these programs at collegereadyaz.com.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Eyes on Education presented by:

Maricopa Community Colleges

Arizona News

The Arizona Board of Regents is highlighting the importance of students completing the Free Applic...

Balin Overstolz McNair

State college board urges students to complete FAFSA forms

The Arizona Board of Regents is highlighting the importance of students completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

3 hours ago

Debbie Lesko Surprise community center groundbreaking ceremony...

Serena O'Sullivan

Construction begins on new Surprise community center that will help seniors, students, unhoused

City and county officials came together to break ground on a new Surprise community center near Greenway and El Mirage roads on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

The 2025 Maricopa County point-in-time homelessness count is scheduled for Jan. 28....

Kevin Stone

Volunteers needed for 2025 point-in-time homelessness count in metro Phoenix

Valley officials are recruiting volunteers to help document the number of people experiencing homelessness in metro Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Victor Manual Vargas was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in an Arizona drug ring....

Kevin Stone

Arizona drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty

A convicted Arizona drug trafficker was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Dreamers health insurance lawsuit...

Kevin Stone

Arizona joins 13 other states in effort to protect ‘Dreamer’ access to ACA health insurance

Arizona joined the legal battle over a federal policy that gives immigrants known as "Dreamers" access to subsidized health insurance.

13 hours ago

Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Hobbs says cooperation with Mexico key as Arizona invests $17 million for border security

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs met with Mexico's foreign minister on Tuesday and a day later reiterated plans to continue working with the United States' southern neighbor on border security and other issues.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

State college board urges students to complete FAFSA forms