PHOENIX — A Maricopa County jury found a Phoenix man guilty of child sex crimes last week, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

William Schlicher, who is from Phoenix, was found guilty of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking, prosecutors said.

No details about sentencing were provided.

When did Phoenix man commit child sex crimes?

Schlicher’s guilty verdict stemmed from his 2021 decision to respond to an online advertisement that promised paid access to a 13-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation, prosecutors said.

After responding to the ad, Schlicher exchanged messages with a person who he believed was the stepfather of the 13-year-old girl.

Schlicher sent a sexually explicit photo, engaged in sexually explicit conversations and agreed to use gift cards to pay the stepfather for sex with the minor, prosecutors said.

However, the stepfather didn’t exist — nor did the minor Schlicher hoped to sexually abuse.

Schlicher was actually interacting with an undercover officer with the Phoenix Police Department.

Who led the child sex trafficking investigation in Phoenix?

The Phoenix Police Department conducted the investigation, while Assistant Attorneys General Amy Diederich and Carolina Lopez handled prosecution.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said she would continue to bring sexual predators like Schlicher to justice.

“I take seriously my duty to protect Arizona children and their families from sexual exploitation and sex trafficking,” Mayes said in a Thursday news release. “My office remains vigilant as we work to prevent, investigate, and prosecute child predators.”

