PHOENIX — If you live in the East Valley and love cycling or enjoy bike riding, the city of Chandler will be upgrading and adding separate bike lanes to increase safety.

The Frye Road Protected Bike Lane Project will update the lanes using federal grant funding, according to a Chandler City Council press release.

The bike lane project came about when the city did community outreach for the Transportation Master Plan in 2019. Residents responded with asking for safer bike lanes and easier accessibility to popular areas around Chandler.

“This is an exciting project — a first of its kind in Chandler. It will create a more comfortable biking environment for an array of users without removing any vehicular lanes. People of all abilities, and especially those who are newer cyclists, can now bike more confidently and will be better able to connect to the amenities in downtown Chander, schools, the Paseo Trail and beyond,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said in the release.

The Professional Services Agreement to Consultant Engineering, Inc. and Construction Agreement with Granite Construction Company were awarded contracts by the Chandler City Council.

How will Chandler bike lanes be updated?

The 2.5-mile project on Frye Road will stretch across from San Marcos Park to the Paseo Trail and go through the downtown Chandler area and to five of the Chandler Unified School District schools including, San Marcos Elementary School, Frye Elementary School, Willis Junior High, Bologna Elementary School and Chief Hill Learning Academy.

The bike corridor will separate bike lanes from car lanes using additional horizontal and vertical lanes to create more space and safety.

The project will also include updated landmark signage, art, landscaping. Construction is set to begin in early March.

Additionally, the city also plans on repaving roads and replacing old streetlights. For more project details visit the Chandler website.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.