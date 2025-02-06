PHOENIX – The nation’s largest used vehicle seller is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning and auction center in the West Valley on Thursday.

The new CarMax location in El Mirage is projected to open in April and will function as a facility to refurbish vehicles while also being used as an auction house for wholesale used cars.

The general public will not be able to purchase vehicles at the El Mirage location.

CarMax to hold hiring event in Glendale

The Virginia-based company will hold a hiring event on Feb. 20 at 6770 N. Sunrise Boulevard Suite G200 in Glendale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates and other positions will have openings.

Job seekers should RSVP here for the event, where offers will be made on the spot.

No prior automotive experience is necessary.

CarMax has appeared on Fortune’s list of the 100 best places to work for 20 consecutive years.

