ARIZONA NEWS

CarMax hiring for new West Valley reconditioning and auction center

Feb 6, 2025, 6:30 PM | Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 12:44 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – The nation’s largest used vehicle seller is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning and auction center in the West Valley on Thursday.

The new CarMax location in El Mirage is projected to open in April and will function as a facility to refurbish vehicles while also being used as an auction house for wholesale used cars.

The general public will not be able to purchase vehicles at the El Mirage location.

CarMax to hold hiring event in Glendale

The Virginia-based company will hold a hiring event on Feb. 20 at 6770 N. Sunrise Boulevard Suite G200 in Glendale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates and other positions will have openings.

Job seekers should RSVP here for the event, where offers will be made on the spot.

No prior automotive experience is necessary.

CarMax has appeared on Fortune’s list of the 100 best places to work for 20 consecutive years.

Arizona News

Maricopa County 1 of 4 pharmacists sentenced for fraud...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County pharmacist among 4 sentenced in fraud conspiracy

A Maricopa County pharmacist named Raef Hamaed was one of four pharmacists sentenced for their roles in a $13 million conspiracy, officials said.

1 minute ago

Super Bowl ad Tempe...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Tempe solar energy startup to appear in Google AI Super Bowl ad

A Tempe-based solar energy startup is showcasing its technology in a Google Workspace TV commercial that will air during the Super Bowl.

1 hour ago

weekend traffic advisory feb. 7-10...

Kevin Stone

Latest Valley freeway advisory includes significant closures on I-10, I-17

The Valley freeway advisory for this weekend includes another major closure on Interstate 10.

2 hours ago

Antwaun Ware received a life sentence for killing Jasmine Dunbar in 2018....

Kevin Stone

Man who killed woman, left baby on side of West Valley road in 2018 gets life sentence

A man who killed his ex-girlfriend and abandoned her baby on the side of a West Valley road in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison.

4 hours ago

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man last seen in Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert canceled after missing 68-year-old Valley man returns home

A Silver Alert was canceled after a missing 68-year-old man named Gregory Wascher who was last seen on Wednesday returned home on Friday.

6 hours ago

APS energy customers will soon see another rate increase....

Kevin Stone

Here’s why APS energy customers will soon see another rate increase

APS energy customers will soon see another rate increase after state regulators signed off on a proposed adjustment this week.

6 hours ago

