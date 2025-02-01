PHOENIX — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized nearly 200 pounds of illegal drugs at the Port of San Luis border in two separate incidents, authorities announced on Friday.

The drugs had a combined street value of approximately $805,359, according to the CBP.

In the first incident, more than 117 pounds of methamphetamine were seized around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man was applying for entry into Mexico and was examined by agents who initially used non-invasive technology to search the vehicle, which is when agents discovered something unusual hiding inside the floor of the Chevrolet sedan.

In addition, a canine also notified officers to drugs in the sedan. Officers found 12 packages of meth beneath the carpet on the floor of the car.

Authorities also seize 69 pounds of cocaine

The second attempt saw 69 pounds of cocaine seized on Thursday around 11:30 p.m.

A 42-year-old man in a Ford truck was also applying for entry in Mexico when a canine alerted authorities of drugs in the vehicle. Federal agents again used the non-invasive technology to search the vehicle to find something unusual in the truck’s speaker box in the back of the vehicle.

That’s when CBP officers found 25 packages of cocaine hiding in the speaker box.

In addition to seizing the drugs, federal agents took both of the vehicles while the men were handed over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

“Our enforcement posture and multiple layers of inspection attributed to these significant seizures and ultimately prevented these dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” Area Port Director for San Luis Chris Leon said in a press release.

